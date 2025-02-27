SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 5.5% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,161,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,122,000 after purchasing an additional 122,184 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,827,000 after buying an additional 58,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,663,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,984,000 after buying an additional 222,550 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,473,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,343,000 after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $88.31 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.