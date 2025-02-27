SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Bull Oak Capital LLC

Bull Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPABFree Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,075 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 860,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 34,277 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 416,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after buying an additional 180,793 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter.

SPAB stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $26.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

