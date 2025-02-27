SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24,245.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 8.4% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 20.18% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $14,710,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $269.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $187.88 and a 12 month high of $272.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

