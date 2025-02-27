SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SRMGF remained flat at $12.43 during trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, vehicle, green, move, consumer and other loans; refinancing; and placement, group, savings, business, group, tax deduction, currency, and deposit accounts.

