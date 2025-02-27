SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SRMGF remained flat at $12.43 during trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $12.43.
SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile
