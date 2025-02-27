Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges

Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Sonic (prev. FTM) has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a total market cap of $2.11 billion and $307.94 million worth of Sonic (prev. FTM) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sonic (prev. FTM) token can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sonic (prev. FTM) alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86,273.80 or 0.99844515 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85,722.85 or 0.99206910 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Sonic (prev. FTM)

Sonic (prev. FTM) launched on November 30th, 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,880,000,000 tokens. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. The Reddit community for Sonic (prev. FTM) is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official message board is blog.soniclabs.com. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official website is www.soniclabs.com.

Buying and Selling Sonic (prev. FTM)

According to CryptoCompare, “Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a current supply of 3,175,000,000 with 2,880,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sonic (prev. FTM) is 0.72026062 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $312,562,644.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonic (prev. FTM) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonic (prev. FTM) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonic (prev. FTM) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sonic (prev. FTM) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonic (prev. FTM) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.