Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.450-5.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SOLV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Shares of Solventum stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.46. 1,496,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,142. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Solventum has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

