Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Short Interest Update

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Solera National Bancorp Stock Performance

Solera National Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698. Solera National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

