Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at KeyCorp

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s current price.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.35.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $16.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,413,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $233.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.94.

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,508 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $246,060.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,760 shares in the company, valued at $7,303,489.20. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 552,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,121,445. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,810 shares of company stock valued at $63,340,544 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

