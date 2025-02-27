SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.160–0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.0 million-$63.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.5 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Thursday.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

SKYT stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $482.85 million, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 3.37. SkyWater Technology has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.25 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 7,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $71,944.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,806,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,714,067.28. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

See Also

