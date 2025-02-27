SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10, reports. The company had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.25 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. SkyWater Technology updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.160–0.100 EPS.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of SKYT traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.26. 553,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $441.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 3.37. SkyWater Technology has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at SkyWater Technology

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 7,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $71,944.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,806,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,714,067.28. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.