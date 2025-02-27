SKS Technologies Group Limited (SKS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on April 3rd

SKS Technologies Group Limited (ASX:SKS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 16th.

SKS Technologies Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $236.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25.

Get SKS Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Activity at SKS Technologies Group

In other SKS Technologies Group news, insider Gregory (Greg) Jinks sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.80 ($1.14), for a total value of A$5,400,000.00 ($3,417,721.52). 66.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SKS Technologies Group Company Profile

SKS Technologies Group Limited engages in the design, supply, and installation of audio visual, electrical, and communication products and services primarily in Australia. It offers audiovisual and IT solutions, including audiovisual integration, automated audiovisual systems, digital signage, video conferencing, TP over IP networks, room control systems, medical imaging solutions, multi-screen control room, large screens and stadiums, hi-tech intuitive corporate boardrooms and training rooms, display and projector systems, interactive whiteboards, touch panel control systems, specialist controlled lighting systems, public address systems, and video and audio conferencing solutions, as well as maintenance and support services for architects, builders, and consultants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SKS Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKS Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.