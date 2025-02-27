SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.54, but opened at $13.38. SITE Centers shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 150,928 shares.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $58,554.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,082 shares in the company, valued at $451,934.28. This represents a 11.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 168,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $2,599,294.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,163.12. The trade was a 55.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock worth $2,791,693. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 543.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 61,703 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $4,340,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Rush Island Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,582,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after buying an additional 976,110 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

About SITE Centers

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.