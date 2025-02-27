Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,745 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Sirius XM worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 574.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 2,683.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 670.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently -16.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

