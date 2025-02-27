Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Issues Earnings Results

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.62, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 63.89%. Sinclair updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Sinclair Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of SBGI opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Sinclair has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.55.
Sinclair Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.30%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sinclair
About Sinclair
Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sinclair
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Builders FirstSource Is Laying the Foundation for a Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.