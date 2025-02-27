Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Issues Earnings Results

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.62, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 63.89%. Sinclair updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sinclair Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of SBGI opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Sinclair has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SBGI. StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sinclair from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Further Reading

