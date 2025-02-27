Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,423 shares during the period. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.61% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.
Shares of HIGH stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $24.57.
The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.
