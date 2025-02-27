Simmons Bank Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,100 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,941 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 341.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after acquiring an additional 850,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,039,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,512,000 after acquiring an additional 554,982 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.