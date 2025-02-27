Simmons Bank Acquires 80 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $293.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.13 and a 200 day moving average of $289.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

