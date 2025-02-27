Short Interest in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Declines By 80.3%

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMYGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the January 31st total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ZIJMY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.02. 4,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,524. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. Zijin Mining Group has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $50.25.

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

