Short Interest in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Declines By 80.3%

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the January 31st total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Zijin Mining Group Trading Up 2.1 %
OTCMKTS:ZIJMY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.02. 4,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,524. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. Zijin Mining Group has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $50.25.
Zijin Mining Group Company Profile
