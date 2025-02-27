Short Interest in Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Drops By 99.5%

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the January 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,415,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS UATG traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 892,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,092. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

