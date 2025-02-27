Short Interest in Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Drops By 99.5%

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the January 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,415,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Up 2.5 %
OTCMKTS UATG traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 892,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,092. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Umbra Applied Technologies Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.