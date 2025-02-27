Short Interest in Taiga Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIMF) Drops By 93.8%

Taiga Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Taiga Motors Price Performance

Shares of Taiga Motors stock remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Thursday. Taiga Motors has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

About Taiga Motors

Taiga Motors Corporation engages in the research and development, design, production, marketing, and distribution of electric powersports vehicles. It offers electric snowmobiles under the Nomad Utility, Atlas Crossover, and Ekko Mountain brand names, and personal watercraft under the Orca Sport, Orca Performance, and Orca Carbon brands.

