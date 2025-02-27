Short Interest in Taiga Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIMF) Drops By 93.8%

Taiga Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Taiga Motors Price Performance
Shares of Taiga Motors stock remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Thursday. Taiga Motors has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.
About Taiga Motors
