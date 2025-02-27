Short Interest in Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Expands By 500.0%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Kingdee International Software Group Trading Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:KGDEY traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.42. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 128. Kingdee International Software Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.97 and a fifty-two week high of $193.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.32.

Get Kingdee International Software Group alerts:

Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingdee International Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingdee International Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.