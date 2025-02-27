Short Interest in Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Expands By 500.0%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Kingdee International Software Group Trading Down 3.5 %
OTCMKTS:KGDEY traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.42. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 128. Kingdee International Software Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.97 and a fifty-two week high of $193.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.32.
Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile
