Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Decreases By 99.1%

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the January 31st total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
JD Sports Fashion Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JDSPY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.98. 3,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,294. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
