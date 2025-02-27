Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Decreases By 99.1%

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the January 31st total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JDSPY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.98. 3,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,294. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

