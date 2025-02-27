Short Interest in Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Grows By 700.0%

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Highlands REIT Stock Down 81.5 %
HHDS traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 2,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,203. Highlands REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Highlands REIT Company Profile
