Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Declines By 99.4%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the January 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Freeman Gold Trading Down 4.3 %

FMANF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Freeman Gold has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.14.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

