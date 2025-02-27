Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Drops By 90.3%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the January 31st total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:CICHY traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 39,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,969. The stock has a market cap of $215.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

China Construction Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.4178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. China Construction Bank’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

