Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Rises By 1,078.2%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,600 shares, an increase of 1,078.2% from the January 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,990,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.8 %
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 102,119,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,399,094. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
