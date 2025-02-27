Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Trading Down 21.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF – Get Free Report) were down 21.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 22,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Shimao Group Trading Down 21.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

Shimao Group Company Profile

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in the People’s Republic of China. The company develops and invests residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; management services; and property management activities.

