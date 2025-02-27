Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.2 %

FOUR stock opened at $96.36 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,112 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,309.12. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

