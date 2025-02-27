SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX) Declares $0.09 Dividend

SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0937 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.
SGI Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance
SGI Enhanced Core ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. 170,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.
About SGI Enhanced Core ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SGI Enhanced Core ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for SGI Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.