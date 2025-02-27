SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX) Declares $0.09 Dividend

SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0937 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

SGI Enhanced Core ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. 170,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

About SGI Enhanced Core ETF

The SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund enhanced yield by actively managing a portfolio of high-yielding, ultra-short term fixed income instruments, while also employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate additional income by selling short-term options.

