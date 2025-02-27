Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Select Medical Trading Down 3.5 %

Select Medical stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,530.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,356 shares in the company, valued at $605,602.20. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Select Medical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

