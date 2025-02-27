Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Down 19.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) traded down 19.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.81 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). 42,619,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 715% from the average session volume of 5,230,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Seeing Machines Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £189.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Brown sold 159,652,752 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total value of £7,982,637.60 ($10,123,827.01). Also, insider Stephane Vedie bought 1,170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £46,800 ($59,353.20). Corporate insiders own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.