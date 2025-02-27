SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.64, Zacks reports. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 16.81%.

SEACOR Marine Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SEACOR Marine stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 211,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. SEACOR Marine has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.28.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Featured Articles

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

