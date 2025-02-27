SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.64, Zacks reports. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 16.81%.
SEACOR Marine Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of SEACOR Marine stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 211,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. SEACOR Marine has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.28.
SEACOR Marine Company Profile
