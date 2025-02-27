Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLXW) Shares Up 22% – Here’s What Happened

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLXW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 22% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Scilex Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

Further Reading

