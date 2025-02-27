Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 246.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,338 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 118.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 575,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,285,000 after purchasing an additional 383,559 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 229.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

