Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Holdings Decreased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lowered its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,162 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WT Wealth Management owned 0.21% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,666,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,920,000 after acquiring an additional 24,494,209 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,898,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,274,000 after buying an additional 159,043 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,342,000 after buying an additional 1,738,457 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,591,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,951,000 after buying an additional 1,330,912 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,128,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,702,000 after buying an additional 1,112,804 shares during the period.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SCHR stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $25.47.
About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
