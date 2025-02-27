Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 9,665 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

