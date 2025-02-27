Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in AeroVironment by 1,515.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVAV. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $153.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 88.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.42. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $236.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.61.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.80 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $78,697.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,480.56. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

