Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 20 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 205.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,897,000 after purchasing an additional 43,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 40.0% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238 shares in the company, valued at $472,425.24. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,197.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,892.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,964.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,374.54. The firm has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,385.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.