Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases 26 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $408.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $396.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.95.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

