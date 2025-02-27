Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,236,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,729,000 after purchasing an additional 43,134 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,930,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,963,000 after acquiring an additional 62,908 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,953,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,057,000 after acquiring an additional 370,383 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,287,000 after acquiring an additional 99,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,896,000 after acquiring an additional 784,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $57.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 115.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAM

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.