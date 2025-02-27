Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Raises Holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,973 shares during the quarter. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF comprises 6.9% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned 5.61% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $36,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMIT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MMIT opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

