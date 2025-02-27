Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases 1,057 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 241,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.27 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.