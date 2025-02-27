Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

