Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys Shares of 7,361 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 0.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in United States Steel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in United States Steel by 4.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in United States Steel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United States Steel Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81.
United States Steel Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on X. Bank of America started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United States Steel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.
United States Steel Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
