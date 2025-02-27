Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Up 1,328.6% in February

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 1,328.6% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPPJY remained flat at $2.45 during trading on Thursday. 63 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sappi has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.01.
Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.13%.
Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.
