Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Up 1,328.6% in February

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 1,328.6% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Sappi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPPJY remained flat at $2.45 during trading on Thursday. 63 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sappi has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Sappi alerts:

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.13%.

Sappi Cuts Dividend

About Sappi

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.1082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Sappi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

(Get Free Report)

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.