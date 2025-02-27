Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE SAND opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $6.67.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

