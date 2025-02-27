Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $307.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler set a $405.00 target price on Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $141,050.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,936.08. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total value of $109,965,671.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,162,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,696,838.46. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,102,572 shares of company stock worth $381,283,706 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

