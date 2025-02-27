Sabal Trust CO Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 143.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

PayPal Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

