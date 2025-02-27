Sabal Trust CO Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DVY stock opened at $136.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.43 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.