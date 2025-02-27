RZcoin (RZ) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.02 Million

RZcoin (RZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. RZcoin has a total market cap of $568.40 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of RZcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RZcoin token can now be bought for $20.52 or 0.00023748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RZcoin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RZcoin Profile

RZcoin’s launch date was October 12th, 2024. RZcoin’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700,000 tokens. RZcoin’s official Twitter account is @rz_coin. The Reddit community for RZcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rzcoinsupport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RZcoin’s official website is coin.rz.game. The official message board for RZcoin is coin.rz.game/blog.

Buying and Selling RZcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RZcoin (RZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RZcoin has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RZcoin is 19.66607819 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,053,088.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coin.rz.game.”

